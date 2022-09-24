Missouri Western State University hosts Family Day

Missouri Western State University kicked off its annual family day today, giving students' parents and other family members the chance to see the campus their kids call home.
According to Missouri Western's Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students, Dr. Brett Bruner, the day was jammed pack with a variety of family-friendly events all across campus.
"We kicked off this morning with the Griffon 360 Family Walk. We have had some tricycle races," Bruner said. "Right now we have various receptions going on, so we've had alumni receptions for parents and families which have graduated from Missouri Western and their students. As well as a reception for parents who have first generation students, first in their families to go to college."
Family Day also featured a "Family Esports Scorecard Challenge," located in the Blum Student Union Esports Arena, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where families and friends could battle each other in a variety of games for the chance to win prizes.
In addition, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Missouri Western's Hearnes Center acted as host to a "Children Story Hour," as well as a "Library Open House." Around the same time, Blum Union hosted the "Center for Service Drop-In Service Project."
Other events throughout the day included a "Residential Life Open House," a "Fraternity & Sorority Life Cornhole Competition" and the Missouri Western vs. Fort Hays State volleyball game held at the Looney Complex at 1 p.m.
Missouri Western's campus is also open to the public for tonight's football game against the Washburn Ichabods, and, as stated by Dr. Bruner, friends and family are welcome to stick around for tailgating purposes as the game approaches.
"We are encouraging parents and families to attend both the volleyball game and football game this evening," he said. "It is a great way to showcase to parents and family members the entirety of the Missouri Western State University Griffon spirit."
