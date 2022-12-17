Missouri Western sees over 280 fall graduates

Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, President of Missouri Western State University, speaks at the university's 2022 fall graduation ceremony on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

Missouri Western State University held its 2022 fall graduation commencement today at its own Looney Complex, seeing over 280 graduates receive their master's, bachelor's and associate's diplomas.

The public event started at 11 a.m. and featured a musical arrangement by the university's band, an awarding of the students' diplomas and a selection of speakers who gave the graduates words of encouragement for the future. One of these speakers was Missouri Western's President, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

