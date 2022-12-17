Missouri Western sees over 280 fall graduates

Missouri Western State University held its 2022 fall graduation commencement today at its own Looney Complex, seeing over 280 graduates receive their master's, bachelor's and associate's diplomas.
The public event started at 11 a.m. and featured a musical arrangement by the university's band, an awarding of the students' diplomas and a selection of speakers who gave the graduates words of encouragement for the future. One of these speakers was Missouri Western's President, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy.
President Kennedy stated that she was proud to see so many students successfully put a bow on their collegiate careers.
"You know we're so proud of our graduates. We had over 280 students, both master's level and bachelor level and associates' level, graduating, and I am very proud of them, their hard work and their achievements," she said. "I'm also confident based on the education they've gotten here at Missouri Western, the experiences that they've had, the opportunities for applied learning to take what they're learning in the classroom into the real world. I am very confident that they will go far. They will launch their careers."
In addition to President Kennedy, the ceremony saw Missouri House Representative Brenda Shields and Missouri Western graduate Nyajuok Khan speak to audience members.
Khan spoke on the many trials she had faced throughout her life, using her family's experiences of fleeing a war-torn Sudan to make a statement on overcoming adversity.
Khan stated that she was thankful to graduate and honored to be able to speak as a representative of her fellow graduates at the ceremony.
"I don't really know how to describe (graduating). It's like a sigh of relief," Khan said. "It meant a lot to me to be able to speak in front of everyone and represent my class because I feel like I represented non-traditional, I represented first-generational college students, and I felt like I had a story that I wanted to share and inspire my fellow graduates, so it really meant a lot to me that I was chosen to do that."
