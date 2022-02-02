Missouri Western State University is looking to give a boost to Black History Month traditions that were impacted the last two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to make sure we celebrate Black History Month in full strength and that our students are a big part of that,” said George Hudson of the university’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion.
As an advisor to the multicultural groups on campus, Hudson said he urged student organizers to put events on the calendar and not worry about whether the turnout would meet expectations. Hudson said the school’s registered student organizations needed a jolt and that stimulated talks in recent months between the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, the Center for Student Involvement and the multicultural groups on campus.
“Our main focus is empowering students to be able to share their voice and feel some of that cultural pride,” Hudson said.
Groups have been given their own weeks of events through February, with NAACP Week happening Feb. 7 through 10. Black Student Union Week will take place Feb. 14 through 17, and Achievement for Latinos through Academic Success Week will host a final four events near the end of the month.
A performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, in Spratt 101 will feature Anthony Moore, a stand-up comedian whose material has been on the Comedy Central Stand-Up YouTube channel. While the strategy was for the month to start on a light note, Hudson said it’s important the topic of issues stays at the forefront and mixing in some entertainment like stand-up comedy is a way to do that.
“The entertainers we have this month, Anthony Moore and Ashlee Haze, they understand this is Black History Month,” Hudson said. “The comedy that Anthony Moore is going to be putting out there is going to touch on topics of injustice based on his experiences and things that he’s seen around the world.”
Haze, a poet and spoken-word artist, will perform for students at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Potter Hall on Missouri Western’s campus.
