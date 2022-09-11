Missouri Western hosts 9/11 stair climb

Missouri Western State University's Military and Veteran Services Department partnered with several members of the St. Joseph Fire Department on Sunday to honor the many sacrifices from 21 years ago.
The event, held at Spratt Memorial Stadium, featured a stair climb where participants went up and down 110 flights of stairs, the same amount that 343 firefighters covered during the September 11 attacks.
Chelsey Clark, Missouri Western's Director of Military and Veteran Services, spoke about her intentions in holding such an event.
"We put on this event to really honor, to not forget all of the extraordinary deeds that first responders and some ordinary people did on 9/11 to help and assist and do everything they could on that day," Clark said.
Clark also emphasized the importance in remembering the good and bad throughout history in order that we may learn from the past and grow to be better.
"Its a moment in America's history and you have to remember history in order to not repeat it," she said. "Its good, especially, to honor the good that came out of that day and the good that people really showed that day for their fellow man."
Clark also stated that she and the Military and Veteran Services Department plan to continue the event as an annual tradition and invites anyone to register and attend next year.
"I do hope to make it bigger and better every single year," Clark said. "We didn't want to go to over the top on the very first one. [We] wanted to keep it fairly simple and so as the years go on it'll get bigger and better and we'll see what that looks like."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.