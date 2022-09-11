Missouri Western hosts 9/11 stair climb

A member of the St. Joseph Fire Department climbs a set of stairs on Sunday at Missouri Western State University in honor and memory of 9/11.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

Missouri Western State University's Military and Veteran Services Department partnered with several members of the St. Joseph Fire Department on Sunday to honor the many sacrifices from 21 years ago.

The event, held at Spratt Memorial Stadium, featured a stair climb where participants went up and down 110 flights of stairs, the same amount that 343 firefighters covered during the September 11 attacks. 

