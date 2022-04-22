The Missouri Western State University esports program held its third 24-hour livestream for charity Thursday and Friday.
Past livestreams have accumulated thousands of dollars, and according to volunteer Darrin Brinks, the organization expects this year's total to hit $5,000.
"We've already raised about almost half of it sitting at around $2,000 right now," Brinks said Friday morning. "Of course, we'll be more than willing to accept more donations because we're here to help the children."
All of the money raised is going to the Children's Miracle Network alongside Griffon Esports partner Extra Life.
"Extra Life is our peer-to-peer gaming fundraising platform, so just in the same way that if you were going to run a 5k and ask people to donate, that's kind of what these gamers do," said Lexi Clark, a representative from Extra Life. "They are exceptional at gaming, that's what they're passionate about, what they're great at, so they do that and ask people for donations as they play games."
Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy voiced her appreciation for the Griffon Esports livestream after claiming victory in a match she played against the university's Vice President of Finance and Administration Darrell Morrison.
"I think the benefit in addition to the charity, and the funds that we're able to raise because this group has raised a considerable amount of money to help local charities and organizations," Kennedy said. "I think the benefit is that it shows folks in the St. Joseph community the excitement that's going on at Missouri Western and it shows that Griffons give back. That's one of our main phrases which shows how we want to be involved in our community and help out."
The Griffon Esports team plans to continue conducting the 24-hour livestream as a semi-annual event and will include a greater variety of charity events in the future.
