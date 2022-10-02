Missouri Right to Life holds annual rally at LeBlond
Video play button

The Missouri Right to Life chapter of St. Joseph partnered with several organizations throughout the city to hold its nineteenth annual "Life Chain" rally on Sunday.

According to John Kreipe, a member of Missouri Right to Life, today’s rally, which took place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. outside of Bishop LeBlond High School, consisted of community members holding various signs to show support for what he deems as the sanctity of life.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.