Missouri Right to Life holds annual rally at LeBlond

The Missouri Right to Life chapter of St. Joseph partnered with several organizations throughout the city to hold its nineteenth annual "Life Chain" rally on Sunday.
According to John Kreipe, a member of Missouri Right to Life, today’s rally, which took place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. outside of Bishop LeBlond High School, consisted of community members holding various signs to show support for what he deems as the sanctity of life.
“We’re just lining up on the sidewalk here outside of LeBlond holding signs like this one it's off camera but it says Jesus forgives and heals and there’s others; adoption the loving option, life the first inalienable right, that’s just what some of our signs say," Kreipe said. "So, we’re just bearing witness to the sanctity of human life and praying for the day when it receives the reverence it deserves.”
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, which allowed Missouri’s trigger law to institute a nearly complete ban on abortion throughout the state, local pro-life advocates have a lot to be happy about. Still, Missouri Right to Life Treasurer Veronica Warner, who started the rally 19 years ago alongside her husband, Bill Warner, says that there is a lot more work to be done.
“My opinion is, its just getting started," Warner said. "Each state has to do away with abortion or keep abortion, so it hasn’t really (changed). We’re done with the Federal government, not with the issue.”
Both Kreipe and Warner stated that the group plans to bring back the annual “Life Day” next year, which did not take place this year due to outside complications.
Missouri Right to Life invites anyone who would like to stand with the pro-life movement to join them.
