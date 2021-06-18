Youth with MidCity Excellence are looking forward to showing off their musical skills at this year’s Juneteenth Change the System Celebration this weekend.
The Apple Blossom Parade was the successful debut for the MCE’s St. Joe Stixx drumline.
“Everybody was just extremely tickled to be back out,” said CEO Kim Warren. “The youth are looking forward to contributing something positive to the community.”
MCE has partnered with the Missouri Arts Council Minority Arts program to get funding for needed band equipment and other supplies for summer events. Members of the group range from 4 years old up to college students.
“In our group, you’re going to see Black, white, Latino and Hispanic, and music kind of brings that all together,” Warren said. “This music titles our pain, triumph and our perseverance.”
MCE's gospel choir also will be singing African-American spirituals and contemporary gospel songs.
“I think it’s very important that when we talk about how to celebrate our freedom that we also remember the past,” Warren said. “We are still trying to find our place in certain systems, businesses and education.”
MCE aims to include 50 kids in the arts program by the end of the year. Numbers continue to grow, which means a growing need for transportation and training.
“We also have to be part of the solution,” Warren said. “Sometimes when people try to fix the system they do not include people of color at the table, so we have to be proactive and resourceful in our businesses and families.”
The drumline and choir will perform at 11 a.m. June 19 at John Lucas Park for 45 minutes. The group will be playing twice.
“We want to make sure everyone has a chance to participate because these kids have put in so much hard work,” Warren said. “The teenagers have finally found something they love to do and, more importantly, our youth have been entertained and now they need to be the movers and shakers in our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.