Alongside St. Joseph School Board President David Foster, MidCity Excellence hosted its third annual 'Big-League Breakfast' on Saturday at the Frederick Avenue Denny's.
As in the name, the event consisted of breakfast provided by MidCity Excellence for local middle school and high school boys, intending to inspire them through challenging presentations from several role models.
The speakers, David Foster, St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale and Omnium Manager and youth basketball Coach Marko Dudley, spoke about the meanings of honor, courage and perseverance.
Upon the conclusion of the presentations, Mayor Josendale said that events like this are what communities are 'all about.'
"Yeah, today was exciting. It's kind of a payback for what (community is) all about. This is where we want to see programs go," Josendale said. "They're supporting the kids, working with the kids. They're teaching the kids how to progress, how to move down the road, how to be team players, how to set goals, be (courageous)."
Gary Wilkinson, a grandfather of two boys in attendance, said he believes the programs MidCity Excellence provides will benefit kids involved for years to come.
"These young men are at a point in their lives where they're gonna have a lot of options. They're gonna have a lot of people telling them things that they can do, things they can achieve," Wilkinson said. "I think this organization is doing a very good job in teaching some values to these young fellas, and from what I've seen, I think they're gonna benefit a lot from that."
