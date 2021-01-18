MidCity Excellence, an organization that prides itself on enriching the lives of inner-city youth since 2001, held a two-hour summit on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The goal of the event is to discuss important issues such as race, culture, police brutality, crime, equality, economics, diversity and other topics. MidCity CEO Kimberley Warren led the discussion.
“Even when we’re dealing with very chaotic, very conflicting situations — still treat each other with respect and listen to their vantage point and what they have to say even if you don’t agree with it,” Warren said.
The event kicked off with a prayer from Reverend Mary McDonald, followed by a musical performance by Brandon Birch and Cynthia Foster-McCallon singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
“We look at the life of Dr. King, he went to school and college at 16, so education was important to him,” Warren said.
A few area youths attended the event, including Brooklinn Coats-Moppin and Ashley Cruz.
“Every year we don’t talk about the same thing, right, we talk about other things and with that knowledge we can go and spread it to others,” Coats-Moppin said.
Pastor Robert Warren discussed censorship, and how some Americans have been banned from social media platforms, because of the things they have posted.
“Once you start censoring them, because I’m a Pastor. Who are they to say to the churches – ‘you can’t say this,’ and you know that’s where I have a problem,” Robert Warren said. “I think we have a right to express ourselves, but I don’t think people have the right to say, ‘I’m going to kill you’.”
MidCity Excellence designs its programs to engage and enrich the lives of the community by building relationships through critical thinking and discussion.
“We always talk about some hot topics at our Solutions Summit, unfortunately, we are not going to solve all of the problems that plague our country today, but this is a start,” Kimberly Warren said.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day was first observed in 1986. It's celebrated on the third Monday in January.