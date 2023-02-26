MidCity Excellence holds annual 'Heritage Gospel Fest'

MidCity Excellence celebrated the fifth anniversary of its annual 'Heritage Gospel Fest' on Sunday at the Faith Family Worship Center Church.
The event, which ran from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., featured an assortment of bagpipe, drum corp and vocal performances.
Event organizer and church founder Kimberly Warren stated the event exists to enrich, engage and honor community members.
"Today we have the Heritage Gospel Fest, and pretty much it is a time to celebrate our background, our history. We've all been through some struggle," she said. "Some people say this is Black History Month, but this everybody's history. We are highlighting accomplishments of different minority achievers, but what we're finding out is we're all integrated and mixed with God's love, and special contributions are going to be made today by our young people."
While the event has heavy ties to other Black History Month events, Warren says that her team's event stands out due to how everyone involved walks the way they talk.
"I think what stands out is we're not just lecturing and having a community forum about us all getting along, we're actually brothers and sisters, and we are fighting for our academic success, for mental health stability," Warren said."We are fighting to find out our purpose and reason for getting out of bed every day...It's not time to come together and share our strengths."
In addition to today's performances, MidCity Excellence is fundraising for 15 new laptops to give academic help to needy youths.
"We want to balance the performing arts with academic excellence," Warren said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.