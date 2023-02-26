MidCity Excellence holds annual 'Heritage Gospel Fest'

MidCity Excellence celebrated the fifth anniversary of its annual 'Heritage Gospel Fest' on Sunday at the Faith Family Worship Center Church.

The event, which ran from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., featured an assortment of bagpipe, drum corp and vocal performances.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

