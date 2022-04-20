Wrestling changed the life of St. Joseph micro wrestler Lori Tovey. She hopes it can help others in the same way.
The daughter of famed wrestler Lord Littlebrook, Tovey said that she had some tough years where she found herself in hot water.
“I’ve been in trouble for this and that. I want to show that you can make it in St. Joe without getting in trouble,” she said.
Tovey will wrestle and perform as part of a Micro-Wrestling All Stars event at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at ROC Fellowship, 2606 Sycamore Court.
After finding God and falling back in love with the sport that’s ingrained in her family’s legacy, Tovey got involved with the Micro-Wrestling All Stars. She said both wrestling and worshiping God give her a feeling of purpose and satisfaction she felt was missing in her life.
“I am going to actually do a small testimony about how my life has changed. And since I gave myself over to God, and since I started wrestling, I hope that maybe it can reach some other people out there watching and listening at the event,” she said.
Tovey will be sharing the card with several micro wrestling athletes, showing off their in-ring skills as well as their character work.
“They can expect some live entertainment. They’re going to see some comedy in there. They’re going to see our characters and our personalities,” she said.
While the Tennessee-based Micro Wrestling Federation held a local event recently, Tovey made it clear that Micro-Wrestling All Stars contains some home-grown talent wanting to keep the spirit of wrestling alive in the city Lord Littlebrook lived in.
“They used to do it down there at the Civic Arena right back when my dad was wrestling. I still hear people talk to this day about those matches,” Tovey said. “I know it’s not as big here now but hopefully, we can bring some of it back.”
Interacting with the audience afterward, Tovey said the event will be a fun, personal experience that ties St. Joseph’s past with its present.
“I know that I will never be as good as my dad because he was a legend but just to be able to give back to the community and the church makes me happy,” she said. “Hopefully my testimony can help others out there that have struggled with choosing the wrong paths down their lives and make better choices.”
