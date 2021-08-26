Today is the 10-year-anniversary of a fatal LifeNet helicopter crash that occurred near Mosby, Missouri.
A memorial remembering the four victims is planned for this evening at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
A candlelight release will be held at 6:41 p.m., which was when the helicopter's final ping was received.
