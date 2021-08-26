Thursday was the 10-year-anniversary of a fatal LifeNet helicopter crash that occurred near Mosby, Missouri.
A memorial remembering the four victims was held Thursday evening at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
A candlelight release happened around 6:40 p.m., which was when the helicopter’s final ping was received.
Jill Wieland is the sister of victim Randy Bever and a friend to victim Chris Frakes. Bever was a flight nurse, and Frakes was a flight paramedic.
The other two victims of the crash were patient Terry Tacoronte and pilot James Freudenberg.
The memorial service is evidence of the bond emergency responders share, Wieland said.
“The medical, you know, EMS and law enforcement field are always just a great brotherhood and sisterhood of community,” she said. “And we felt it back then, just the outpouring of love from that community, and we still feel it today.”
Attending Thursday’s service was an important step in going beyond the funeral 10 years ago. Wieland said the funeral was “lovely,” but it was a much more somber atmosphere.
“It’s nice to come out here 10 years later and just to honor them and to remember their life instead of the day they just died,” she said.
When Wieland remembered her brother, she said he was older by 11 years, and he acted the part.
“He really spoiled me and stuff like that,” she said. “I get to remember that big, protective relationship that he always showed.”
Wieland’s friendship with Frakes originated from their time serving with Upward Bound, an extra-educational program to help students finish high school and move on to college.
Frakes was characterized by his humorous and fun-loving attitude, Wieland said.
“I just remember his lightheartedness and all the fun that he just brought into the room when he came in,” she said.
Many of the people who attended Thursday live far apart, so being able to see everyone was a heartwarming experience, Wieland said.
