The annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast was held Thursday morning at the Civic Arena, where community members were able to attend in person after last year's event was held virtually.
The breakfast featured William Federer, a nationally known speaker and best-selling author who talked about Christianity and health care during challenging times throughout history.
“(In) 1849, there was a health pandemic, it was called cholera; 150,000 Americans died of cholera. And the president of the United States was Zachary Taylor. He called for a national day of prayer and fasting,” Federer said. “(It was observed) the first week in August of 1849. By the end of the month, the death rates dropped off.”
Federer said he thought this was an appropriate reminder that the nation has been through other health challenges.
Mayor Bill McMurray said he was excited to see the community gather again for the event.
“It means a lot to get back together. As I mentioned in my opening remarks, that is what the Christian Brothers taught us at the beginning of every class: Let us remember that we’re in the holy presence of God," McMurray said. "I felt that this morning. I think this was a very successful prayer breakfast and I’m so grateful to everyone, especially our speaker.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.