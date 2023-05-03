Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners President Dee Musser waters plants for the group's sale Friday and Saturday. This year, members also will be leading several demonstrations over the next few months on different ways to grow tomatoes and peppers.
Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners President Dee Musser waters plants for the group's sale Friday and Saturday. This year, members also will be leading several demonstrations over the next few months on different ways to grow tomatoes and peppers.
This weekend marks the 13th annual Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners plant sale, but the group is already looking ahead to bringing new opportunities to plant lovers this summer.
A new aspect the group is introducing this year is a series of demonstrations over the next few months to teach different ways people can grow tomatoes and peppers, Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners President Dee Musser said.
"We are trying to get more of our, of our members to want to come out and learn something new," she said. "I think that was pretty much the impetus of it, just trying to get something new to for us as members."
Focusing on the growth of those specific plants was a logical choice because of their popularity, chapter Vice President Kris Compton said.
"They're our most popular things that we sell, and really around here, the most popular things that people grow," she said. "That's, you know, just kind of catering to the needs and desires of the consumer."
This weekend's plant sale will include about 6,000 plants for sale, ranging from milkweed to eggplants. It's a noteworthy event for local members of the gardening community because they also have the opportunity to interact with a number of the group's experts during the sale, Compton said.
"It's a unique event in this area because of all of the different varieties that we get out to the community," she said. "And we also have master gardeners on hand at the event who are able to answer questions about trenching tomatoes or hardening off your plants before you set them out in this crazy Missouri weather."
The Master Gardeners group is choosy about which things they sell because there are so many options available. Some are chosen based on what proves most popular among consumers, while others are picked because they're new and add variety, Compton said.
The plant sale will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. until sold out Saturday at 4125 Mitchell Ave.
For more information on the upcoming plant demonstrations, which the group anticipates will begin in late May and run through the fall, visit the Master Gardeners Facebook page.
