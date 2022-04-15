The Northwest Missouri Master Gardeners are planning their annual plant sale.
The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 29, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sold out on Saturday, April 30, at the University of Missouri Extension Office, 4125 Mitchell Ave. It will include about 100 tomato varieties, 60 pepper varieties and several types of eggplant, herbs, milkweed, elderberries and miscellaneous vegetables. There also will be succulents, houseplants and perennials.
Master gardeners will be available to answer questions. Only cash or checks will be accepted.
