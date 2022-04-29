The Northwest Missouri Master Gardener Association kicked off its 12th annual plant sale Friday, featuring a variety of fruit and vegetable plants.
The event, which continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, is located at the University of Missouri Extension office, 4125 Mitchell Ave.
Larry Werthmuller, a member of the Missouri Master Gardener Association, spoke about the selection of plants available and what he believes sets the event apart from others.
"We actually specialize in all sorts of heirloom varieties of tomatoes and peppers, and we actually have 80 varieties, more than 80 varieties of tomatoes here and 54 varieties of peppers," Werthmuller said. "And a lot of these varieties you really can't find at any other source unless you went and bought the seeds."
Along with the tomatoes and peppers, the plant sale also features herbs, such as sage, lavender and rosemary. The Missouri Master Gardener Association also supplies information on how to care for the various plants featured.
Dee Musser, another member of the master gardener group, said all of the earnings from the plant sale will be going to further the education of Missouri citizens. She also said the organization will be donating plants to The Crossing, a local nonprofit.
