People from all walks of life had the chance to stand in solidarity with one another as the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center hosted Life Day on Sunday afternoon.
The event gave people of different faiths and beliefs the chance to walk together as one and discuss the importance of every stage and aspect of life.
The event saw a large turnout of participants and volunteers, providing them a chance to partake in the walk, prayer chain and rally at Bishop Leblond High School.
Keith Dahlgren, a volunteer for the event, said most involved just want to make sure the cause is visible.
“We just want to be visible and show that we support life,” Dahlgren said.
However, the reality of the situation is some may not see things through some else's point of view.
Dahlgren said when it comes to interacting with others who have opposing viewpoints, it’s all a matter of handling it with kindness.
“If they don’t agree with us, that’s okay,” Dahlgren said. “We’re not expecting for everyone to agree with us, but we treat everyone with grace regardless.”
Other volunteers think that supporting the local pregnancy resource group is equally as important as bringing awareness to life itself.
Tom Armstrong, a member of Grace Calvary Chapel in St. Joseph, said that supporting the local resource center does more than just bring awareness.
“We bring direct positive impact to women involved with unwanted pregnancy by doing this,” Armstrong said. “It can do everything from helping with an abortion to helping supply diapers and baby food.”
Armstrong also believes that being involved with events such as this will guide people to chose life.
“With these events, we’ve been able to supply women with ultrasounds and one on one coaching,” Armstrong said. “The coaches ask them questions and help ease them into the whole process, and 8 out of 10 women who receive these services opt to keep their baby.”
To learn more about the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center and its upcoming events, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/PRCSt.Joseph.
