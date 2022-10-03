It takes just a second to illuminate Great Pumpkin Mountain when the switch is hit, but the real work occurs behind the scenes for days in advance.
Volunteers gathered Monday to begin the monumental task of gutting and carving some of the hundreds of pumpkins for a wall that will be lit Friday night at PumpkinFest. The event has been a staple in St. Joseph for 26 years, and the iconic lighting of Great Pumpkin Mountain is known for drawing in a crowd and symbolizing the start of fall.
Cindy Daffron, executive director of Pony Express Museum and PumpkinFest, said they spend days getting the pumpkins just right for the festival, which runs from this Friday through Sunday.
“We have to do a process of gutting and so we thin ours and we cut usually from the bottom. That way the top, if it rains, then we don't have to worry about the pumpkins filling up with water,” Daffron said. “And then on the back, we drill a hole. So every 18 inches is a light on the mountain, so every one of them gets lit up. And we skin them, which means the skin stays on the inside. The one’s the children do, they cut theirs all out. So they are brighter than ours.”
First, the pumpkins get washed, and then gutted and then they’re ready to carve.
Daffron said that while organizers may handle a little more than 100 pumpkins, the total number involved in the festival is much higher than people may realize.
“For the logo, you carve in on those usually about 125, maybe 140 this year. Those are the logos that go on there,” Daffron said. “And then there's about 800 or 850 that are (carved by) children. So there's well over a thousand pumpkins going to be on that mountain. So we do need some help with carving.”
Staci Gray has been volunteering for carving duty for about 20 years after a friend asked her to help. She said she enjoys coming back every year and seeing the community get involved.
“I think just the sense of community and everyone working together to make something fun for everyone to witness and be a part of and experience. There’s a sense of pride and accomplishment for sure,” Gray said.
Ron Auxier was a first-time volunteer on Monday morning and he said he thought it was a great way to be a part of a tradition he’s enjoyed for many years.
“I'm recently retired and I thought, ‘I've seen the display every year and it's always great,’ but I’ve never had time to do this. So I thought this would be a good time to spend some time here carving and working with the pumpkins a little bit because it's a great fall day,” Auxier said. “I think you realize how involved the public gets with it. And I think the children are in awe to see that many pumpkins are on display and the creativity that people demonstrate and the way the pumpkins are carved. And it's very well displayed and just a nice, safe area to bring your children and family.”
Help still is needed to get all the carving done. Volunteers can walk in at any time from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 6. The Pumpkin Mountain co-chairs will show carving techniques to perfect the Pony Express logo. They do ask volunteers to stay for around three hours to truly learn the technique.
The lighting of Great Pumpkin Mountain will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.
