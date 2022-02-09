The gift store Manic Snail will be hosting a “My Bloody Valentine Pad Tampon Drive” at its location at 124 N. Eighth St.
During business hours from Feb. 10 through 12, it will be accepting unopened packs of pads and/or tampons to the business during normal business hours and get a coupon for 10% off their next Manic Snail purchase.
The tampons and pads will be donated to the St. Joseph YWCA.
