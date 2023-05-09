Residents joined together to learn and spread awareness about a dangerous drug wreaking havoc across the country.
May 9 is Fentanyl Awareness Day, and residents braved inclement weather to recognize the dangers of the drug. The event's theme was "Make Some Noise," and guests at Felix Street Square had the opportunity to listen to live music and to hear from guest speakers.
The goal was to spread awareness about the current landscape of drugs and reach out to many people in the community, more importantly, the parents of younger children.
Will Stuck, the host of the event, said hosting the event was a true honor and hopes it is a step in the right direction of growing a healthier community.
"I'm a lifelong resident of St. Joe. I want to invest and make this community better because those are your two options, you just wallow and complain or you do stuff to get better," Stuck said. "With the fentanyl crisis hitting this country, I was more than happy to jump in and do whatever I could, even if it's just talking into a microphone."
One of the many performers was Central High School junior Ashlyn Ford. She began singing at 5 years old and playing guitar a few years later. Ford said one of her big takeaways from being at the event is the negative impacts of drugs are not worth it.
"Drugs hurt relationships, I've seen it with a lot of people," Ford said. "It might be fun at the time, but in the long run, it's going to damage your body. It's going to damage relationships. You're putting yourself at risk and you're putting relationships at risk. I don't think it's worth it."
Resources were available to people at the event from various organizations across town, including St. Kolbe Puckett, Family Guidance Center and Youth Alliance. There was also Narcan available at various tables.
While one goal of the event was to increase education, especially for children, the other goal was to encourage people to see those who use drugs as human beings.
"It's amazing how people just like to complain instead of realizing there's a person behind it," Stuck said. "It's a person who could use some assistance, and making them aware of the different things we have in this town is a good way to do that."
