Residents joined together to learn and spread awareness about a dangerous drug wreaking havoc across the country. 

May 9 is Fentanyl Awareness Day, and residents braved inclement weather to recognize the dangers of the drug. The event's theme was "Make Some Noise," and guests at Felix Street Square had the opportunity to listen to live music and to hear from guest speakers.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.