St. Joseph residents put on their chef hats on Thursday to compete in the S’mac Down macaroni and cheese cook-off.
Greater Than Financial presented the cook-off at the Castle Bridge Event Center to benefit the Sisters of Solace nonprofit, which is a residential program providing shelter for women who are survivors of sex trafficking, trauma and addiction. The two-year program provides them with access to health care, GED preparation and a job making the nonprofit’s body care products.
For Greater Than Financial owner Wakefield Hare, it was easy to get behind a cause that will build momentum for the nonprofit.
“The least I could do is be a part of any event that’s going to say, ‘Yes, it’ll help us do the work of the needs of women in our community,’” he said. “So, there’s really no doubt that like, yeah, if we can do this while enjoying the social nature of fellow community members, fantastic. Let’s do it.”
Hare attributed the turnout at the event to the leadership at Sisters of Solace.
“The leadership right now is to be trusted and deserves trust, and this is just showing (that) what they touch, they’re going to do excellently, which hopefully tells us something about the work with the women in need,” he said.
Sisters of Solace Executive Director Trina Clark said the best part of the event was sharing the story of the nonprofit.
“To have people that are willing to invest in the women that we serve and to come out to an event and do that. That’s truly been my favorite part,” she said. “It’s always drawing the community in and, you know, just showing that hospitality and sharing the success of our ladies.
St. Joseph resident Allison Atkinson said it was a unique event for a great cause, and it helped feed her family for the evening.
“But I think more importantly, it’s a great cause because Sister of Solace does some amazing work for women in the community,” she said. “As a woman who volunteers a lot and serves in St. Joe, I think it’s really important to support those kinds of causes that I believe in the most.”
Sisters of Solace is set to open a store at 3024 Frederick Ave. to provide the body care products that support the women in the program.
“We’re hoping towards the end of September, but stay tuned,” Clark said. “We’re in the middle of the remodeling process, and sometimes that has challenges.”
