Mac and cheese

St. Joseph residents put on their chef hats on Thursday to compete in the S’mac Down macaroni and cheese cook-off.

Greater Than Financial presented the cook-off at the Castle Bridge Event Center to benefit the Sisters of Solace nonprofit, which is a residential program providing shelter for women who are survivors of sex trafficking, trauma and addiction. The two-year program provides them with access to health care, GED preparation and a job making the nonprofit’s body care products.

