Following up on one of the biggest locally shot hits was not an easy task for the new movie “Accidental Family.” But it was a fun one.
With the COVID-19 pandemic happening, the new romantic comedy from “Christmas at the Chateau” writer-director Jason Hudson was an interesting undertaking.
“This gave an opportunity for (people) to get out of their houses and participate in a safe way with the production, and we were really happy to see so many people from the community come and join us,” he said.
Debuting with five showtimes this weekend at the Missouri Theater, starting with the world premiere at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, “Accidental Family” hopes to lift peoples’ spirits and bring some fun to the big screen.
Written and directed by Hudson, “Accidental Family” reunites “Chateau” stars Kinsey Leigh Redmond and Justen Jones, this time with the former playing Olivia, a quirky genealogy consultant who finds herself trapped in the family of Alex (Jones). The twist: She likes him, but he’s engaged to be married to a woman who wants to take control of his mansion. On top of that, Alex’s family thinks Olivia is a long-lost relative.
“I grew up watching those ’80s and ’90s movies, especially those rom-coms that came out in the ’90s that were just classic ... ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’ ‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ ‘While You Were Sleeping’ with Sandra Bullock, (which) is probably the closest movie tied to this film,” Hudson said.
Channeling those fluffy, ’90s romantic comedy feelings, Hudson said the cast was game to be a little looser to bring the laughs.
“We actually allowed actors to really flex their ad-lib capability (to) come up with funny lines or funny, quirky facial expressions or different things that would really elevate the comedy. And every scene we just kept doing it one time after another and every take is different,” Hudson said.
With this being Hudson’s second film and the follow-up collaboration with Jones and Redmond, the director said the experience gained from the first film could be felt.
“We feel the story’s better, the (comedy) is bigger and just the overall production has been elevated. We’ve got new camera gear, even bigger, better performers on this particular project. Everything about it, we just upped the ante,” he said.
Shot in St. Joseph, the production features businesses like River Bluff Brewing Co., Mokaska Coffee Company and the Shakespeare Chateau. Hudson said working with the local shops was great and getting people back into them was a good time.
“We followed all the protocols and all the things that you do when you get people together. But it was a blast. We didn’t have any reports of anybody getting sick. So that was great. And it was just a really enjoyable process, filming this,” he said.
Much like the premiere of “Christmas at the Chateau,” “Accidental Family’s” debut will be an extravagant affair, with the cast and audience walking the red carpet and gathering to laugh and possibly cry together.
“Nothing compares to seeing the people who were in the movie, from the town that you live in, come out and enjoy it for the first time before any of the world gets to see it,” he said.
The screening times for “Accidental Family” are 6:45 p.m. on Friday and 2 and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 to $30 and are available for purchase at www.accidentalfamily.com.
