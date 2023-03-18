Local youths meet at East Hills Mall for basketball fun

Ryanna Hatfield teaches basketball players essential skills at the East Hills Mall on Saturday. 

 By: Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

With the NCAA Women’s Elite 8 Basketball Tournament coming up soon at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph, basketball fever is in the air.

The Hoop City Tip-Off occurred at the East Hills Mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

