The St. Joseph Sports Commission is set to hold its second annual Hall of Fame Banquet in late September.

The 2022 class includes 10 individual inductees, a team inductee, the honoring of a Special Olympic area athlete of the year and a woman of impact award to commemorate 50 years of Title IX. 

"I would guess that almost everyone in St. Joe has a connection to someone in this class,” Brett Esely, director of the Sports Commission of St Joseph, said. “Considering our oldest inductee, if he were alive today, Gust Karras, a famous promoter, he'd be 123 years old if he was alive today, anywhere from Michael Hill, who graduated from Missouri Western 10 years ago in 2012. And so, excellent class.”  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.