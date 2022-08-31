The St. Joseph Sports Commission is set to hold its second annual Hall of Fame Banquetin late September.
The 2022 class includes 10 individual inductees, a team inductee, the honoring of a Special Olympic area athlete of the year and a woman of impact award to commemorate 50 years of Title IX.
"I would guess that almost everyone in St. Joe has a connection to someone in this class,” Brett Esely, director of the Sports Commission of St Joseph, said. “Considering our oldest inductee, if he were alive today, Gust Karras, a famous promoter, he'd be 123 years old if he was alive today, anywhere from Michael Hill, who graduated from Missouri Western 10 years ago in 2012. And so, excellent class.”
Community members can get involved by attending the event, or nominating athletes or teams to be honored.Last year’s inaugural ceremony drew a crowd of more than 400 community members.
Tickets for the Sunday, Sept. 18, event can be purchased online at stjomosports.com or in person at the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau for$25 a person. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time and will not beavailableat the door.
"It’s a celebration of the history of St. Joseph sports,” Esely said. “When you think about it, for a community of our size, our history of sports here in St. Joseph is really fascinating anywhere from team accomplishments, individuals that really encompasses almost 150 years.”
The event starts at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.