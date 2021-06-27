Special Olympians soon will know who is going to be representing Missouri at national games next summer.
Special Olympics athletes from Northwest Missouri participated in the Team Missouri USA Game Selection Camp this weekend. Thousands of athletes from across the state attended the camp, and St. Joseph residents involved in basketball, golf, powerlifting and track and field were among them.
“We will find out who will be attending the 2022 games in Orlando by next week and usually about 150 people will represent Missouri,” said Melody Prawitz, Special Olympics Missouri development director. “We’re glad to be back finally and move into phase three of our competitions.”
The games are about more than just athletics, she said.
“We provide training to the athletes year-round but we want everyone to know we’re not about just sports anymore,” Prawitz said. “We offer leadership programs, public speaking classes, health promotions classes and Strong Lights, where athletes learn coping skills in the community in which they live and work.”
The organization is in need of volunteers for summer sporting events and fundraisers coming in July and August.
“We will be having our area softball tournament on July 17, right here in St. Joseph at Heritage Park,” Prawitz said. “We’ll be having teams Kirksville, Chillicothe, Trenton, Maryville and Kansas City.
The organization is looking for umpires, scorekeepers and coaches for both softball and basketball.
“Without our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to operate,” said Prawitz. “We do all the training with them so they feel comfortable with all our rules and regulations.
The organization has also paired with the St. Joe Mustangs for a big game night.
“Our athletes will be throwing out the first pitch, playing against staff, singing the national anthem and our cheer squad will be performing,” Prawitz said. “We’re going to be doing a miracle minute in the seventh-inning stretch where buckets will be passed around throughout the stadium for donations.”
Ladies Night Out in August is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year. Servers, bartenders and greeters are needed for the evening as well as people to help decorate during the day of Aug. 26.
“People can call the office or go online to our volunteer portal,” Prawitz said. “By calling us we can talk to them one-on-one and find out what they really want to do a little easier.”
This is the 50th year for the Special Olympics, which was established in 1968. A celebration ceremony will be held in Jefferson City this week.
