Guests and residents of a St. Joseph senior living community took a trip through the decades of fashion on Friday.
The Benedictine Living Community - St. Joseph hosted its "Runway Through the Decades" to highlight different clothing through the ages.
The models weremade up of mostly theresidents themselves, joined by employees and family members. Acrowd of friends and family cheeredthe modelson as they sported looksranging from the 1920s to the 2020s.
The outfits, supplied by The Lucky Tiger,were a storm ofdropped waist dresses, fur coats and peasant blouses.The models were accompanied by hit songsfrom each decade.
Jenni Barton, the event organizer, said that this event was inspired by the residents.
“Our residentsdid an activity where they glued little pieces onto a piece of paper that had fancy little older dress,” she said. “When we saw the final product, it made me think, ‘Gosh, I really want todo a fashion show for them because theyreallyseem to lovethis.’... They were just super excited.”
Although it was inspired by the residents,the fashion showwas intended to involve theSt. Josephcommunityat large.
The after-partyalsoprovidedan opportunity for thiscommunity involvement. Guests were invited to have refreshments, visit with the residentsand receive a tour of the facilities.
Barton said the residents were eager to show off the center.
“The residents love where they live,” she said. “We planned this activity for the community of St. Joseph to come in and see our models, but also see our model apartments as well, to know that we have an independent-livingarea,and our residents are happy to welcome new people.”
The Benedictine Living Community is hoping to make this fashion show an annual event. Barton is confident that it was well received by both the residents and public.
