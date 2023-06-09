Guests and residents of a St. Joseph senior living community took a trip through the decades of fashion on Friday. 

The Benedictine Living Community - St. Joseph hosted its "Runway Through the Decades" to highlight different clothing through the ages. 

The models were made up of mostly the residents themselves, joined by employees and family members. A crowd of friends and family cheered the models on as they sported looks ranging from the 1920s to the 2020s. 

The outfits, supplied by The Lucky Tiger, were a storm of dropped waist dresses, fur coats and peasant blouses. The models were accompanied by hit songs from each decade. 

Jenni Barton, the event organizer, said that this event was inspired by the residents. 

Our residents did an activity where they glued little pieces onto a piece of paper that had fancy little older dress,” she said. “When we saw the final product, it made me think, ‘Gosh, I really want to do a fashion show for them because they really seem to love this. ... They were just super excited.” 

Although it was inspired by the residents, the fashion show was intended to involve the St. Joseph community at large. 

The after-party also provided an opportunity for this community involvement. Guests were invited to have refreshments, visit with the residents and receive a tour of the facilities.  

Barton said the residents were eager to show off the center. 

“The residents love where they live,” she said. “We planned this activity for the community of St. Joseph to come in and see our models, but also see our model apartments as well, to know that we have an independent-living area, and our residents are happy to welcome new people.” 

The Benedictine Living Community is hoping to make this fashion show an annual event. Barton is confident that it was well received by both the residents and public.  

The center plans to have multiple larger events in July that will be announced soon. More information is available at the Benedictine Living Community website at https://www.benedictineliving.org/st-joseph-mo/.

