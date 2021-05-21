Three local Rotary clubs gathered Friday at Remington Nature Center for the St. Joseph Shoes for Orphan Souls Caravan, packing donated shoes to be sent around the world.
Shoes for Orphan Souls started with Rotary clubs 20 years ago, and St. Joseph was one of the first participating communities.
It felt special to be back where the initiative started, Northern Missouri District Chair Larry Lunsford said.
“Twenty years ago we started this with a full collection, just over at the old Holiday Inn here in St. Joseph," he said. "So not only are we in the 20th anniversary, but we’re here 20 years later where this project actually began. And that's very meaningful to the St. Joseph Rotarians, there's a sense of ownership.”
Whether it was Rotarians embracing the role as original members or an effort to unwind on a Friday, Lunsford said volunteers were extra enthusiastic today.
“That’s why we’ve sort of planned for a 43rd caravan stop out of 44, on a Friday evening here in St. Joseph. Along the way that we had the shoes collection, a nice little party has broken out here at the Remington Nature Center, and it was important to round things off.”
So far, 11,000 shoes have been gathered from across Northern Missouri. The goal is to reach 20,000 by project's end, Lunsford said. St. Joseph had accounted for more than 10% of donations after Friday's count.
“Those numbers are powerful numbers for those in need," he said. "And we’ve had a chance here just now to have all three of the St. Joseph Rotary clubs deliver their shoes, and it’s been over 1,400 pairs of shoes, (we’re) so thankful to the St. Joseph rotary clubs, the Rotarians and the community.”
Lunsford has seen first-hand the difference those shoes can make. He has made trips to Russia, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic to meet children who benefitted from donations.
“It’s a motivating and inspirational experience to do that," Lunsford said. "You know you’re helping, but also you’re really giving these children a gift, children that don’t receive gifts."
This year's donations will be shipped to Dallas before being sent to children in Honduras.
