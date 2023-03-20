Minnesota-Duluth freshman forward Lexi Karge goes up for a layup during the first quarter against Assumption in the Women's Basketball Division II Elite Eight quarterfinals on Monday at the Civic Arena.
With the Civic Arena hosting the Division II Women’s NCAA Elite Eight Tournament, one retired St. Joseph School District employee made sure to continue a tradition of bringing area kids to the games for free.
Mike Buckler, who worked as a St. Joseph School District coordinator before retiring, named the “Kid-Fan Program,” which aims to bring students to games and in turn help parents find quality entertainment and strengthen the community.
“Eight teams that are here have been adopted by a middle school. Our four here in St. Joe — Bode, Spring Garden, Truman and Robidoux — and then we have our outlying area. We have Savannah, East Buchanan, Mid-Buchanan and then Riverside and St. Joe Christian combine together,” Buckler said. “So, each school has a team that they’re attached with. We gave each of the middle schools 75 tickets to come to the game today and 75 tickets to come to the game on Wednesday night.”
According to Buckler, the program also enabled kids to come together for smaller events, even meeting and playing basketball with the participating student-athletes.
“Yesterday, the student-athletes went out to our schools and met with some of our students at the schools and just talked with them about how important an education is and how important it is for attendance at our schools and just to kind of meet them, just kind of a community outreach,” he said. “Some of the schools had a 3-point contest, and they had a free-throw contest, just some different things like that to get the teams engaged with our kids.”
Buckler, who worked in public service for over 40 years, said that his desire to help comes from his past experience.
“I used to be the principal at Robidoux years ago, and at that time we were a very highly at-risk school, so I have worked with highly at-risk students, and I’m a football coach. I was a football coach at Missouri Western, I was a football coach at Central High School and Benton High School here in town,” he said. “I’ve just done lots of things, and one of my jobs for the school district before I retired, I was in charge of the Backpack Buddies program, so I’ve worked with kids that need some assistance and families who need assistance. That’s just something that, for me and my wife, is very dear to our hearts.”
The Division II NCAA semi-finals will take place at the Civic Arena on Wednesday, and the championship will be in Dallas. Tickets are still available for purchase.
