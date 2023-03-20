Women's Division II Elite Eight

Minnesota-Duluth freshman forward Lexi Karge goes up for a layup during the first quarter against Assumption in the Women's Basketball Division II Elite Eight quarterfinals on Monday at the Civic Arena.

 Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW

With the Civic Arena hosting the Division II Women’s NCAA Elite Eight Tournament, one retired St. Joseph School District employee made sure to continue a tradition of bringing area kids to the games for free.

Mike Buckler, who worked as a St. Joseph School District coordinator before retiring, named the “Kid-Fan Program,” which aims to bring students to games and in turn help parents find quality entertainment and strengthen the community.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.