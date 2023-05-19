Benedictine Living Community

Residents of the Benedictine Living Community in St. Joseph gather to celebrate National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which was first celebrated in 1967.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

A local living community celebrated National Skilled Nursing Care Week with food and fun on Friday.

Residents and staff of the Benedictine Living Community-St. Joseph came together for many activities, including a meal provided by the staff, root beer floats and dancing to live music. The live performers sang songs from classic musicians such as Johnny Cash and John Denver. 

