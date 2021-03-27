Local leaders work to inspire and mentor kids

An inspirational group gathered for breakfast Saturday morning to mentor younger kids in the community.
MidCity Excellence is a local program that works to keep kids participating, which has not been easy especially with COVID-19. But, keeping this group small allowed for a better connection.
Local leaders like Central High School Football Coach Regi Trotter, former NFL player Mike Hill, and Police Chief Chris Connally, shared stories of overcoming challenges with the kids. David Foster, the MCE mentor who works to plan these breakfasts, said they wanted to focus on this because it's been a hard year for many but it's not forever.
"We’re going to be talking about overcoming obstacles, challenges, I think all of these things play into the mental health of our youth. So it’s highly important that the older generation share some or the pearls and gems that they learned along the way that got them to the point they are at today," Foster said.
Leaders shared their stories of obstacles with emotional stories and local connections. Being able to connect with the youth with a local figure to look up to is something MCE works to do with this event.
"We need to learn from one another and I think it’s very important that the younger generation embraces that," Foster said. "Whatever you could do to get involved in the community with the youth. Whether it be through church or school or nonprofit organization. It’s just a great time to get involved because there’s a lot of opportunity for improvement."
These breakfasts are held every few months and are open to different groups each time.
