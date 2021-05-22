More than a dozen local kids ages 11 to 15 visited Camp Geiger today for a youth conservation camp.
They practiced fishing, archery, and firearm use.
St. Joseph teenager Auther Barr said he was surprised by how fun archery was.
“At first I thought it was going to be really hard pulling the bow, and holding it and aiming it," he said. "But after I got used to it I was hitting it pretty good.”
The teens also had a gun-safety lesson and took a test for their hunting licenses.
It helps to interact with children in a relaxed setting, DeKalb County Conservation Agent Mark McNeely said.
“We’re sitting at the table with the kids, trying to interact with them, getting to try to know them a little bit better and let them know us,” he said.
The camp had Barr thinking about the Department of Conservation as a possible career path, he said.
“I always thought about being law enforcement but what they’re doing is kind of fun because they said they really don’t have any downtime," he said. "They’re always getting calls, being able to be outside a lot, so I’m kind of thinking about that now.”
It's exciting to see children showing interest in the department, McNeely said.
