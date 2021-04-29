A special event will raise funds for horses in hospice care living on a farm in the area.
The Albee Farm, located just north of St. Joseph, is holding an event for the Kentucky Derby called "Sips, Tips, and Top Hats." The benefit will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, at the Celtic Ranch in Weston, Missouri, where vendors from St. Joseph and Kansas City have provided items for an auction and a bourbon tasting.
"It's called 'Sips, Tips and Top Hats' because we're having a best-dressed gents contest, so the top hats. Sips, we're having bourbon tasting, and tips, we're going to be giving tips on how to pick a winner for the derby," Bailey Pierson, volunteer communications director for the Albee Farm, said.
The Kentucky Derby kicks off on Saturday, May 1. Pierson said Albee Farm is starting the celebration Friday night with the pre-derby benefit.
"This is our triple-crown event and it raises 70% of the profits that we need to operate through the year," she said. "It's gonna be loads of fun. We're going to have a silent auction with a lot of vendors from Merle Norman, St. Joe Boot, Shakespeare Chateau, Harley Davidson and a bunch of others. You can bid on a massage session, wine baskets, coffee baskets and valuable artwork."
A race pony named Bert will appear at the Angry Swede in Downtown St. Joseph from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday for people unable to make it to Weston. Photos will be available for a donation.
The Albee Farm was started in 2019 and received funds from Texas A&M and other major universities in order to help older horses. It is a full-time job aiding the four horses currently on the farm with medications, exercise and food. This derby event is to raise funds to operate through the year since funding from the universities was pulled due to COVID-19.
The farm will continue events past the derby until June 4 at Weston Wine Co. where proceeds from a "Triple Crown Wine Flight" will benefit the Albee Farm.
