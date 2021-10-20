Those suffering from food insecurity will have an extra helping hand before the holidays this year as Anytime Fitness hosts its first annual Thanksgiving food drive.
Thanks to a partnership between Second Harvest Food Bank and St. Joseph Anytime Fitness, 1209 N. Belt Highway, the gym is accepting nonperishable food items until Nov. 1.
Justin Boyles, the gym’s manager, said the food drive is meant to bring the community together for a worthy cause.
“The purpose of the food drive is to feed as many families as possible,” Boyles said. “We thought a food drive would be a good way for not only us as a gym to get involved, but for the larger sense of community to get involved as well.”
As the holiday season draws near, Boyles said the gym is excited to offer its assistance for the betterment of those in need.
“Poverty is a big problem in St. Joseph,” Boyles said. “We’re happy to help out where we can, even though we can only do so much.”
Those who donate to the Anytime Fitness food drive will also get their shot at some nice rewards as a sign of gratitude for supporting local people in need.
“If you donate, you’re going to get entered into a raffle and have a shot to win some pretty cool items,” Boyles said. “We’ll be giving away shaker bottles, free gym memberships, apparel and possibly even a big-screen TV.”
People are welcome to drop off donations at the gym from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
