After several incidents of gun violence over the past few weeks nationwide, groups in St. Joseph are hoping to make a difference at a local level.
There are two gatherings this weekend for residents to join with others in the community, share ideas and remember victims.
The first event, which is a rally for gun control and safety, takes place Saturday at 10 a.m at the Center for JOY parking lot at 1202 Felix St.
Jane Frick, an organizer of the event, said she is encouraging residents to attend and unite to demand that the U.S. Senate takes steps to change nationwide gun laws.
“It seems that the biggest thing that needs to happen, if we’re really going to begin to start making any headway at all, it has to come through Congress at the national level,” Frick said.
“That’s why it’s so important that on Saturday, we’re going to ask people to make phone calls and to write letters to let senators know that we expect them to start taking some action,” she continued.
Frick is calling for Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to do their part to tighten gun control laws at the national level.
“There is a presence in St. Joseph, who really thinks that it’s time for them to start being ethical and doing more for the citizens in our state than receive money from the gun lobbyists. It’s just so tragic,” Frick said.
Frick said that members of the St. Joseph Police Department will be in attendance at the rally to hand out gun locks.
“The police department have been very, very helpful,” Frick said.
Partners that are helping put this event on include OUR Revolution, Persisterhood of St. Joseph, First Christian Church of St. Joseph and the local chapters of the NAACP.
The second event, a prayer service, is taking place Sunday at 6 p.m. at Civic Center Park on the steps of City Hall.
The service will be put on by the Grace Calvary Church and other churches in the community to remember those affected by recent mass shootings.
Josh Blevins, a pastor at Grace Calvary, said for those that want to attend, there is a lot to gain by taking a step of faith toward being a part of a solution.
“We really wanted to pray for those victims and families and really center our hearts and prayers to our own community, so we can really make this a place of safety where those kinds of things are less likely to happen,” Blevins said.
The mayor will be in attendance at the event, along with other pastors from the community who will speak.
Blevins said he believes that prayer sparks a passion, desire and plan in those that are seeking to make a difference.
“As a person of faith, as a pastor and as someone who has seen God work, I don’t believe that prayer is doing nothing. It leads us to obedience and faithful action,” Blevins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.