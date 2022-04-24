The Pony Express Farmers Market is starting back up Saturday, April 30.
Local vendors plan to offer fresh and natural products again this season. Beth Wilson, the market manager, ensures that everything there is locally grown.
“We like to have our vendors, our farmers, grow their products right there on their farms and within a 100-mile radius," Wilson said. "That way, you know it comes local.”
The market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located in the Dillard’s parking lot at the East Hills Shopping Center.
From baked goods, to children’s books, to leafy greens, the market will be host to many in-season items this spring.
“We’ll have a lot of produce vendors. We also have the Enchilada Lady, she’ll be there. Then we have We Love Brats, he has brats, hot dogs and cheeses. Then we have an art booth, local honey and jams, and flowers,” Wilson said.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported this week that overall food prices rose 8.8% during the past 12 months, with grocery prices increasing 10%. So now might be the time to stock your refrigerator with locally produced goods.
“To shop locally you know exactly where your produce is coming from," Wilson said. "It’s basically from their farm right to your plate. You don’t have that middle man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.