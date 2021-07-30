St. Joseph was able to show off its pride for the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night during the annual Red Rally.
The event started around 6:30 p.m., but residents were arriving more than an hour before.
The rally, held at Coleman Hawkins Park in Downtown, included appearances by Chiefs’ mascot, KC Wolf; Missouri Western State University’s mascot, Max the Griffon; and Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus. The rally was followed by a live music performance from Phil Vandel as a part of the Sounds of Summer outdoor concert series.
Holthus amped up the crowd with one of the teams’ rally cries, “put the hammer down,” and his signature call — “Touchdown, Kansas City!”
The city is seeing an increase in COVID-19 numbers, but St. Joseph Downtown Association Vice President Lance Taylor said the outdoor location provided the space needed to accommodate fans.
“We’re able to put on something safe outdoors,” he said. “People are not threatened. They know they can come space themselves, enjoy a free concert like all the Friday night concerts are around here, and enjoy themselves without sacrificing their health.”
Later in the night, there was a severe thunderstorm watch for St. Joseph. The storm held off long enough to setup a successful event, Taylor said.
“That pretty much is going to make it an ideal evening,” he said. “The crowd’s going to be here. We have a track record — a couple years ago — of doing this event, great turnout. We probably had between 4,000 and 5,000 people down here at the park.”
Mosaic Life Care and the St. Joseph Downtown Association held the event.
Local fan Kandice Burns and son Wyatt were among those arriving early to make the most of their opportunity, and it wasn’t their only display of Chiefs fandom over the weekend.
Kandice and Wyatt planned to attend training camp for the first time Saturday, she said.
“It’s exciting to be able to see them,” she said. “I wish the COVID thing wasn’t in effect right now so we could get autographs and the kids could interact (with them), but it’s all right. They’re still our Chiefs, and we love them, and it’s going to be exciting to support them tomorrow.”
At three years old, Wyatt already is taking a liking to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kandice said.
