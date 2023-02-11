We’re one day away from Super Bowl LVII and local fans already have an idea of how the big game might play out.
One St. Joseph resident, Chris Denney, said he has no doubt that the Kansas City Chiefs will walk away tomorrow as champions.
“Chiefs are definitely going to come out on top,” Denney said. “Chiefs by 90.”
Denney said he believes it will be a good game but with the coaching staff the Chiefs have they will undoubtedly dominate.
“The Eagles are going to give us a good run but we’ve got Andy Reid,” he said. “He is obviously a very talented head coach. He’s proved himself in Philadelphia as well as Kansas City and the point is, the mentality of the Chiefs this year is ‘you work around the pain.’ If you make a game plan, you work around the pain.”
Denney, along with many others, will be cheering on the Chiefs at the River Bluff brewery.
“We’ll be tailgating here at the River Bluff brewery for a good cause,” he said. “We are doing a donation which will go towards Friends of the Animal Shelter. It’s going to be a great game, I can’t wait.”
Other local fans in the area are also predicting that the Chiefs will win but says it will be a close game in terms of scoring.
“I think the Chiefs are going to take it by 30-27,” Andrew Gerstner, an employee at Rally House, said. “We’ve got Patrick Mahomes the MVP. It’s going to be a good game with two of the top teams going head-to-head but the Chiefs are going to come out on top.”
Gerstner said he will be watching the game at Rally House as they prepare to hopefully sell ‘Super Bowl Champions’ t-shirts for the Chiefs.
Another local fan, Mayia Burnsides, also predicts it will be a close game.
“I’m thinking the game is going to be pretty competitive,” Burnsides said. “I’m guessing 31-28, Chiefs. It’s going to be a close one. We've got a sibling rivalry going on [the Kelce brothers] so it’s got to be a little close.”
Burnsides said she will be excitedly watching the Super Bowl game at her house with family tomorrow.
“I will be watching the game at home with my family,” she said. “With a nice, little popcorn bowl and getting festive. I’m so excited for the game and can’t wait to see both teams go at it.”
