David Stark, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church of St. Joseph, is helping to orchestrate an event to help feed Ukrainian refugees. On Sept. 16 and 17, a Christian non-profit organization, Feed My Starving Children, is hosting a mobile pack event to help package meals for Ukrainian refugees.
The St. Joseph community is coming together to make a change halfway around the globe.
“There are nine churches involved and there are many other organizations that have donated to this to this possibility,” said David Stark, pastor at First Presbyterian Church of St. Joseph. “We're going to be packing over 100,000 meals, and we're also going to be collecting food for the local food banks.”
Feed My Starving Children is an organization based in Minnesota. Stark said representatives from the organization will attend the event in St. Joseph to help run the mobile packing.
“There'll be four individuals coming in a semi-trailer and then that semi-trailer has all of the tools necessary to create about 16 packing stations,” Stark said.
The event will be held at the Civic Arena in three sessions. The first is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. The remaining packing times are 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.
“Each packing time can facilitate 160 people so, if we have all three packing times filled up, there'll be close to 500 people there,” Stark said.
Stark said $30,000 was raised to host the event.
“I began reaching out to a lot of companies and some individuals in the St. Joseph area, in the Midwest, and people were generous,” Stark said. “I just called lots of different people through the process and we were able to raise the money that we needed for this event.”
Feed My Starving Children already has sent 8 million to 10 million meals to Ukraine, Stark said. The meals packed at the mobile pack event will go directly from St. Joseph to the refugees.
“It will go on the boat and will be greeted by people in the country who work for Feed My Starving Children,” Stark said. “What happens from there is the people who are actually cooking and distributing the food will add local spices so that the people experiencing these packed meals will not feel like it's some foreign substance and it will at least taste like something they’re used to.”
Stark said he became interested in helping the organization because it's a way to make a difference in the world.
“When I saw that they were now giving meals to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, I said it’s one way to tangibly respond,” Stark said. “We hear about these events because a lot of hunger in the world is because of war and injustice and so this was a way you can give back that doesn't take long and makes a big impact.”
Stark said each volunteer is asked to donate a non-perishable food item when arriving to help local food banks. The event is open to everyone 5 and older.
