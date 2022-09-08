Local churches and organizations work to help feed Ukrainian refugees

David Stark, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church of St. Joseph, is helping to orchestrate an event to help feed Ukrainian refugees. On Sept. 16 and 17, a Christian non-profit organization, Feed My Starving Children, is hosting a mobile pack event to help package meals for Ukrainian refugees.

 Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph community is coming together to make a change halfway around the globe.

On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, a Christian nonprofit organization, Feed My Starving Children, is hosting a mobile pack event to help put together meals for Ukrainian refugees.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.