Local groups took the time to show their appreciation for early childhood educators in an extra sweet way Wednesday.
United Way Success By 6 and Healthy Blue teamed up to raise awareness for the important role these educators and child care providers play in families and the community.
From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., volunteers stopped by early childhood education centers throughout St. Joseph to hand out cookies, books and letters of appreciation to faculty members.
Bobbie Cronk, United Way’s Director of Children’s Initiatives, said ensuring educators have the materials and appreciation they need to provide quality education is imperative to the continued success of local development.
“The child care providers, the early educators that work at our child care facilities really help children form the foundations of learning and growth that will serve them their whole lives," Cronk said. "We know that children learn from birth, and they learn all the time, so the quality of their care is really important and what happens in our early care and education centers is really vital for their early development.”
Along their route, several volunteers stopped at the St. Joseph YWCA. Danielle Brown, the branch’s CEO, said her team was thrilled about the gesture and is honored to work alongside the Success By 6 program.
“Being a United Way partner as the YWCA is, it is amazing to walk through what the community and the needs of the community with the United Way and one of those needs is child care," Brown said. "The Success By 6 program is a great way to help parents and early childhood educators to learn more about what these kids need.”
