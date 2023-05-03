Local educators honored with cookies, books

Local groups took the time to show their appreciation for early childhood educators in an extra sweet way Wednesday.

United Way Success By 6 and Healthy Blue teamed up to raise awareness for the important role these educators and child care providers play in families and the community.

The United Way and Healthy Blue provide cookies to child care providers in St. Joseph to show their appreciation.

