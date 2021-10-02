The “Bring The Heat '' car show took place this morning in the parking lot of the old North Belt Kmart. The event was put on by Heartwarmers of St. Joseph, a charitable foundation with the goal of bringing heating to those who don’t have adequate heat in their home.
R.J. Jackson, Founder of Heartwarmers of St. Joseph, said bringing everything together took about 2 years time.
“This is the culmination of almost two years of work,” Jackson said. “ I started to get the machinations going to have it, and then COVID happened and then it all just kept getting worse.”
While COVID-19 provided setbacks for the event, Jackson said the wait ultimately was worth it in the long run.
“I passed out over 2,000 flyers just to have the ability to get cars here and help raise money,” Jackson said. “This is all for a good cause. we’re really excited to bring help to those who need it, Regardless of how long it takes.”
With October marking the start for up and coming colder weather, Jackson said providing heat for those in need is something he felt necessary to do.
“Everyone here is supporting the cause of providing heat to those who don’t have adequate heating,” Jackson said. “Getting all the vendors out here was just me walking around asking people if they would want to be a part of this.”
Jackson is hoping that after the turnout this year, the car show can be a mainstay in the community while providing for those in need.
“We’ll have to see how much we make, and what the full turnout was like.” Jackson said.
For those interested in learning more about The Heartwarmers of Saint Joseph, You can learn more about future events on their facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.