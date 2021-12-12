Sixteen high school students from around the area were recognized Sunday at the Cotillion for Achievement ceremony at the Joyce Patterson Senior Center.
The students were:
Hannah Archdekin, East Buchanan
Paige Deka, Benton
Allaina Mace, Lafayette
Delaney Macrander, Central
Ashlin McCamy, Central
Alexis Peterson, Central
Eugenia Rodriguez-Savage, Central
Ellie Wattenbarger, Lafayette
Carson Bowman, Saint Joseph Christian
Caleb Carlson, Saint Joseph Christian
Joshua Donaldson, Central
Adam Honson, Central
Heisman LaFave, Savannah
Frederick Rivas-Giorgi, Central
Samuel Ryan, Lafayette
Elijah Spencer, Bishop LeBlond
The teens were recognized for being outstanding students and community members.
The ceremony began with several members of the board speaking to the families about what the next few months would consist of. After the finalists were recognized, families were handed binders explaining what they should expect next.
Samuel Ryan, a Lafayette High School senior who was honored Sunday afternoon, said this idea all came to fruition thanks to a recommendation from a high school instructor.
“My instructor told me about this Cotillion ball that is a scholarship,” Ryan said. “She told me to apply for it, and if you get chosen, you’ll go to this reception and all these different cool things and receive your scholarship. So I signed up, and I was honored to be chosen.”
Being one of 16 total contestants chosen, and one of eight male contestants who entered, Ryan said while he’s honored to have made it this far, he attributes it all to his hard work.
“I feel really good about myself right now,” he said. “Not only did this start getting worked on when I entered, but it goes back as far as my freshman year even. It all goes back to making the right choices, hanging out with the right people and keeping on the straight and narrow with being involved and playing sports.”
Some of those involved entered for a multitude of reasons. In Ryan’s case, he followed in the footsteps of his older siblings.
“I’m the youngest of three,” he said. “My older brother and sister both got chosen for this, too, so just to follow my brother and sister feels great, and I know my parents are proud of us.”
Finalists will do personal interviews in January with judges, and will participate in the annual Cotillion ball in February. By the end of the school year, scholarships will be given out and two members will be selected as Distinguished Members of the Cotillion.
