People honored victims of crimes and their families at a service Wednesday at Remington Nature Center.
The local prosecutor’s office, victim advocate agencies and law enforcement collaborated on the effort.
It’s important to support victims and families even if others don’t have the same experiences, victim advocate Siobhan Jackson of the Buchanan County Prosecuting
Attorney’s Office said.
“It’s for all victims, you know,” she said. “Anytime you’re a victim of something, something’s taken away from you. So we’re just trying to give them back some acknowledgement that we know you’re here, we know you’ve had a great pain, tragedy, trauma in your life.”
The event was an opportunity to maintain ties. It can be a source of comfort and closure even after a case is closed, St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally said.
“Particularly with family members from things like homicides and stuff, you know, our personnel do develop a relationship with them,” he said. “And so some of our folks are here. Even one of our retired detectives is here and he’s here every year, and talks to folks that sometimes he only sees them once or twice a year now.”
The memorial highlighted the work between victim advocates, the prosecutor’s office and law enforcement, Connally said.
“This relationship is so important because we are not successful without their support,” he said. “We can make arrests and things like that but if we don’t bring some closure to our victims we really haven’t accomplished everything we need to accomplish.”
The service was part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Those who attended previous memorials typically released balloons, but this time they painted decorative rocks and planted flags in the nature center’s memorial garden.
“This memorial’s always going to be a pretty big highlight, you know, and so we just kind of changed what we did,” Jackson said. “Instead of balloons we did the rocks, so that shifted. Of course, this is the first time we’ve had it at the new site, so that was pretty important.”
Multiple planned events were canceled this week, which made Wednesday even more important, she said.
Jackson hopes for better weather next year to make it easier to come out, she said.
