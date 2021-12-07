Continuing a 30-year tradition, the Wyatt Park Christian Church live nativity scene will make its return this Friday and Saturday.
Ben Hitzfeld is in his first year as pastor at the church and said he and the members of Wyatt Park Christian are excited to continue the event.
"It's definitely a humbling thing," he said. "Thirty years is a long time to do something like a living nativity ... I'm not coming in and trying to make a lot of changes."
The live nativity is planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the church at 26th Street and Mitchell Avenue.
The event features a progression of several scenes associated with the birth of Christ and a modern-family scene tying to the current day. The modern scene provides an important perspective, Hitzfeld said.
"We contrast a biblical family in one scene and then, kind of, a modern family in the other to bridge the two eras together," he said. "The significance of Jesus' life means just as much for today's modern family as it did for those who were in the first century when Jesus was born."
The drive-through procession should take around 10 minutes to complete, Hitzfeld said, but set-up and preparations are already underway. Not everyone involved is in the public eye, Hitzfeld said. Many of the volunteers help with creating costumes and sets or preparing food and drinks.
Hitzfeld will be participating as a wise man, while his wife and daughter will be in the modern-family scene.
"We hope that when people go from the first scene to the last scene that they'll get a sense of peace, a sense of joy, a sense of knowing that God loves them and that God cares for them," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.