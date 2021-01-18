MidCity Excellence, an organization that prides itself on enriching the lives of inner-city youth since 2001, is hosting a two-hour summit on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The goal of the summit is to discuss important issues such as race, culture, police brutality, crime, equality, economics, diversity and other topics.
The event will also include a couple of musical performances and perspectives from area youth.
MidCity Excellence designs its programs to engage and enrich the lives of the community by building relationships through critical thinking and discussion.