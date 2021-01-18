'MLK/FBI' probes when bureau bugged Martin Luther King Jr.

FILE - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington, D.C. on Aug. 28, 1963. A new documentary “MLK/FBI,” shows how FBI director J. Edgar Hoover used the full force of his federal law enforcement agency to attack King and his progressive, nonviolent cause. That included wiretaps, blackmail and informers, trying to find dirt on King.

 Uncredited - staff, AP

MidCity Excellence, an organization that prides itself on enriching the lives of inner-city youth since 2001, is hosting a two-hour summit on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The goal of the summit is to discuss important issues such as race, culture, police brutality, crime, equality, economics, diversity and other topics.

The event will also include a couple of musical performances and perspectives from area youth.

MidCity Excellence designs its programs to engage and enrich the lives of the community by building relationships through critical thinking and discussion.

