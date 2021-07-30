The St. Joseph Public Library is hosting a virtual visit with Becky Ray to discuss her investigations of the Glore Psychiatric Museum at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Once part of State Lunatic Asylum No.2, the Glore Psychiatric Museum is rumored to be a site of paranormal activity. Join Ray for an examination of these hauntings and the museum’s history. By day Ray works as a librarian, and by night she has been actively investigating the unknown for over 35 years.
To attend this program, visit the library’s calendar and register for the Zoom link sjpl.librarymarket.com/events/glore-haunting or call the library to be registered.
For more information about this program, contact Jen Wildhagen at the Downtown Library, 816-232-7729 or email jwildhagen@sjpl.lib.mo.us.
