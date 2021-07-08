The Friends of the St. Joseph Public Library will be holding a book sale of unique, older or local interest items in July.
Most of the approximately 4,000 books in the sale have been donated to the library, while others have come from the library collection. The sale will be at the East Hills Shopping Center inside the old Justice clothing store. The sale will run two days =from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17.
The books cover a variety of subjects and include novels, children’s stories, local interest and nonfiction books. Books are priced at $2 and up. Cash, checks and credit are all acceptable forms of payment.
For more information about the Vintage & Collectible Book Sale or how to donate books to the library, contact Crystal Stuck at 816-236-2107 or cstuck@sjpl.lib.mo.us.
