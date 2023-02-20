League of Women Voters Northwest Missouri President Michelle Mears visits Rep. Dean VanSchoiack in his Jefferson City office recently. VanSchoiack is one of the legislators invited to attend an upcoming forum cohosted by the League of Women Voters.
The League of Women Voters of Northwest Missouri plans its first legislative forum from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Rolling Hills Library, Upper Story Room, 1906 A N. Belt Highway.
Local and area leaders have been invited to participate including Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Scott Nelson, State Reps. Bill Falkner, Brenda Shields, Dean VanSchoiack and Dean Pouche and State Sens. Tony Luetkemeyer and Rusty Black. Legislative assistants for U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt and Congressman Sam Graves also have been invited.
In addition to the nonpartisan League of Women Voters Northwest Missouri, other co-sponsors include the Missouri Western State University Foundation, MSTA St. Joseph Region, St. Joseph NAACP, St. Joseph NEA, St. Joseph Retired School Personnel Association, the YMCA of St. Joseph and the YWCA St. Joseph.
The public is invited. There is no fee and light refreshments will be served.
A similar legislative forum will be held from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, also at the Rolling Hills Library in the Upper Story Room.
The League of Women Voters of NW Missouri will also host a St. Joseph School District Board of Education candidate forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at the Rolling Hills Library Upper Story Room where all nine candidates have agreed to participate.
In the upcoming forums, panelists will be seated at the front of the room and invited to speak for approximately three to five minutes to make an opening statement. State legislators and other leaders will be asked to speak about current topics or bills of interest. SJSD Board of Education candidates will be asked to tell about their background experience including their education and why people should vote for them. Questions will be collected from the audience and the moderator will read them to the participants.
The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan grassroots organization that does not endorse candidates but does endorse issues.
