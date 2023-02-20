forum.jpg

League of Women Voters Northwest Missouri President Michelle Mears visits Rep. Dean VanSchoiack in his Jefferson City office recently. VanSchoiack is one of the legislators invited to attend an upcoming forum cohosted by the League of Women Voters.

 Submitted photo

The League of Women Voters of Northwest Missouri plans its first legislative forum from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Rolling Hills Library, Upper Story Room, 1906 A N. Belt Highway.

Local and area leaders have been invited to participate including Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Scott Nelson, State Reps. Bill Falkner, Brenda Shields, Dean VanSchoiack and Dean Pouche and State Sens. Tony Luetkemeyer and Rusty Black. Legislative assistants for U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt and Congressman Sam Graves also have been invited.

