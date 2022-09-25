LeBlond hosts fifth annual 'Out of the Darkness' walk

Colby Harvey speaks to the many participants of the fifth annual St. Joseph, Missouri, 'Out of the Darkness' walk on Sunday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

Bishop LeBlond High School hosted the fifth annual ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk in St. Joseph on Sunday.

The walk consisted of participants taking laps around LeBlond’s track field in honor of friends and family that have been lost to suicide, as well as to simply show support overall. 

