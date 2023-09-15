Adrian's Tacos prepares food outside of The Luxe nightclub. Latinos Connect set up a booth inside the nightclub so visitors could learn about the group's efforts to spread awareness of the Latino community while enjoying music and food.
Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW
Latinos Connect Founder Maria Jose Ramirez Braiz said Hispanic Heritage Month is a good opportunity to educate people and share stories of Latino culture.
Latinos Connect kicked off the first of many events celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month Friday night at The Luxe.
Latinos Connect is an organization that promotes the integration and inclusion of Latinos through school and business visits and events. This is the second year the organization has celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month in St. Joseph. It is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and recognizes the influence of Hispanic American culture in the United States.
For Latinos Connect Founder Maria Jose Ramirez Braiz, it was a great time to spread awareness about the Hispanic community and what they advocate for.
“For us, it’s the opportunity to educate people,” she said. “Use this celebration when everybody's paying attention to us is a great time to invest our time to tell our stories and explain the good things that we have.”
Ramirez Braiz said the country should pay attention to what Latinos mean for the economy. The UCLA Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture released a report this month showing their total economic output surpassed $3 trillion in 2021.
“Business that doesn’t pay attention to the Latinos is like business that didn’t pay attention to internet,” she said. “They will be out the game really quickly if they don’t start working on that.”
Luxe owner James Morris said the Latino community in St. Joseph is growing, and it’s important to have a place for them to spend time after work. Latinos Connect had a booth set up in the nightclub for its organization, displaying the events planned for Hispanic Heritage Month.
“It’s nice to have a place for the Latinos to come out here to listen to their own music and be with their people,” he said. “St. Joe’s got all these bars around town, but there’s not a place for the Latino community to feel welcome.”
Latinos Connect and The Luxe have built a symbiotic relationship over time.
“We’ve hired Spanish-speaking employees to be able to communicate,” Morris said. “But as far as with Latino Connect, we do a lot of events for them, and they help us out a lot as far as, you know, reaching out to a lot of different people.”
Latinos Connect will hold its biggest event on Oct. 7 in Downtown St. Joseph, with 63 vendors expected to participate.
“We will have food for Puerto Rico, Venezuela, El Salvador, Mexican food, Colombian food,” Ramirez Braiz said. “I'm trying to think that I (didn’t) miss anybody because we have so many.”
Latinos Connect has a calendar of activities through September and October to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on its social media pages and website at https://latinosconnect.durable.co.
