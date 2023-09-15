Adrian's Tacos

Latinos Connect kicked off the first of many events celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month Friday night at The Luxe.

Latinos Connect is an organization that promotes the integration and inclusion of Latinos through school and business visits and events. This is the second year the organization has celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month in St. Joseph. It is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and recognizes the influence of Hispanic American culture in the United States.

